Western Sahara: Gdeim Izik's Sahrawi Detainees On Hunger Strike

El-Aaiun — The Sahrawi political detainees of the central prison of Kenitra and of local prison Tiflet 2, were on Friday on a hunger strike of 48 hours in solidarity with their companion Ahmed El Bachir Ahemd Esbaai, honorary chairman of the Sahrawi Association for the protection of the political prisoners, who was victim of medical negligence.

"The Sahrawi prisoners (Gdeim Izik Group) Abdullah Elwali Ahmed Ramdan Lekhfawni, Mohamed Lamine Abdin Hadi, Elbachir Elaabed Mehdar Khada and Muhammed Hassana Ahmed Salem Bourial started Friday a 48-hour hunger strike in solidarity with their Sahrawi political prisoner companion Ahmed Esbaai, who suffered a new heart attack because of the deliberate negligence of his state of health," said the League of the protection of Sahrawi political prisoners in the Moroccan prisons in a communiqué.

This act of solidarity was engaged to protest also against "the policy of indifference and of intentional medical negligence, from which they are suffering since their arbitrary arrest at the end of 2010, after the brutal dismantling of the camps of the Sahrawis in Gdeim Izik, near the occupied city of Al-Ayun.

The League lamented the persistence of the medical carelessness, broaching political reasons behind the reprisal of the general administration of the Moroccan prisons.