Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Written Message From Isaias Afwerki

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman, received a written message from the Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki, on the bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of military cooperation and ways to enhance them further.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council has received the message, at his residence, this evening from the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Filipos Woldeyoannes, who is currently, visiting the country leading a high-level delegation, in the presence of the Director General of the General Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Jamal Abdul Majeed and Deputy Chief of Staff for Supply Lieutenant-General Magdi Ibrahim, and the ambassador of Asmara to Khartoum.

Al- Burhan urged the leaderships of the military institutions of the two countries to seize the available opportunities to develop the relations of the two countries in the fields of military and security cooperation to confront common challenges, and to create an appropriate atmosphere for cooperation in other fields in order to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the two brotherly countries.