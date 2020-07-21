Sudan: Supreme Peace Council Discuses Some Issues of Security Arrangements' File

Khartoum — The Supreme Peace Council held a meeting today at the Republican Palace headed by Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, the chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, with full membership of the Sovereign and Ministers Councils, and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, and deliberated on some issues of the file of the security arrangements.

The head of the Peace Commission and the Council's rapporteur, Professor Suleiman Al-Dabailo, noted in press statements that a clear vision was reached on the security arrangements, and the Minister of Defense was authorized to present this vision at the negotiating table in Juba's Forum, indicating that the meeting has asserted the need to send delegations from the Sovereign and the Ministers Councils to the states, especially for the regions in which there are some security tensions to calm them down, and to get acknowledged on the course of events in these areas.