Sudan: Supreme Peace Council Discuses Some Issues of Security Arrangements' File

20 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Supreme Peace Council held a meeting today at the Republican Palace headed by Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, the chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, with full membership of the Sovereign and Ministers Councils, and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, and deliberated on some issues of the file of the security arrangements.

The head of the Peace Commission and the Council's rapporteur, Professor Suleiman Al-Dabailo, noted in press statements that a clear vision was reached on the security arrangements, and the Minister of Defense was authorized to present this vision at the negotiating table in Juba's Forum, indicating that the meeting has asserted the need to send delegations from the Sovereign and the Ministers Councils to the states, especially for the regions in which there are some security tensions to calm them down, and to get acknowledged on the course of events in these areas.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.