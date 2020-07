State House-His Excellency, Adama Barrow has learnt with deep sorrow the passing away of Gambian football legend, Alhajie Momodou Njie, commonly known as Biri Biri, who died today, 19th July 2020, in Dakar. On behalf of his government, the people of The Gambia and on his own behalf, President Adama Barrow expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, friends and the entire sporting fraternity.

President Barrow prays that Allah receives his gentle soul in Jannahtul Firdausi.