Gambia: GAF Deploys Personnel in Kerr Pateh to Combat Armed Robbery

Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) on Monday deployed its personnel at Kerr Pateh in the North Bank Region after armed robbers hit the community looting belongings and money from businessmen, army spokesperson told this medium.

Major K Sanyang said: "The troops were deployed this afternoon."

Kerr Pateh, which is situated at the border between Gambia and Senegalese has been battling armed robbers.

Sanyang said in a press statement: "The initial deployment of a Platoon comprising 30 personnel of GNA was completed a short while ago in Kerr Pateh and they are led by Lt. Mamat Jobe from 2 Infantry Battalion in Farafenni."

"GAF at the request of civil authority, is deploying troops to Kerr Pateh village in the North Bank region following a spate of armed robberies in the community."

Readers may recall that during the month of June this year, the village came under a violent armed attack by some criminals and a considerable amount of money and belongings were looted from innocent businessmen.

This incident is symptomatic of a series of periodic armed robberies that occur in villages particularly along the Gambia-Senegal porous border. According to reports, these armed robbers use pick-ups and horse carts as mode of transport to launch attacks and cross the border back into Senegal.

Sanyang added: "In response to a request by civil authority to deploy our personnel in Kerr Pateh, the Gambia Armed Forces launched Operation 'FOX HUNT' to defend and protect lives and properties of Gambians in this area of the border."

The Gambia National Army has been tasked to deploy troops to the area and to conduct vigorous patrols within the general area of Kerr Pateh in order to completely deter the armed robbers from harassing members of the community; and to allow economic and social activities to thrive without hindrance, he said.

"Finally, the Gambia National Army solicits the cooperation of the general public especially residents in this area in sharing vital information that could help troops and other security forces to act swiftly and contain any incident that may pose a threat to lives and properties", he concluded.