Nigeria: Okunbo to Obaseki - Your Accusation Reeks of Incompetence

The Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, has said to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State that his statement accusing him of sponsoring thugs in the state has only exposed his incompetence and inability as a state governor to fulfill his first constitutional responsibility, which is to protect lives and property.

A statement by Obaseki's Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Crusoe Osagie, recently accused Okunbo and a former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of sponsoring political thugs to be deployed in the September 19 governorship election.

The statement claimed that both Okunbo and Oshiomhole had met at Okunbo's GRA residence in Benin on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with the thugs, whom they had allegedly paid upfront.

However, refuting the claims, Okunbo in a statement by Mrs. Denise Onu, his Senior Executive Assistant said, "While the statement is baseless and unfair, it betrays desperation on the part of the entire Edo State Government under Governor Godwin Obaseki.

"The statement also suggests cluelessness as to how to peacefully and maturely engage with emerging political issues ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

"The point is hereby made that Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, in particular, is a man of peace, whose patience is legendary. Therefore, they could not be talking about him in the context they did without answering to their indiscretion in making the outlandish and defamatory claims."

The businessman and philanthropist noted that, "Judging by the recent history and timelines of violence in the state on the watch of Governor Godwin Obaseki to cow opponents, the consensus is that through Crusoe Osagie, the State Government and its officials, had actually talked about their failure to ensure the peace, safety and security of the people of Edo State.

Okunbo contended that, "While the claims are outright ridiculous, false and mischievous, the intention behind them was/is to embarrass these respected sons and leaders of Edo State and lower their reputation in the estimation of right-thinking and reasonable members of the society.

"It is unfortunate that at a time, when resources are dwindling and when there is a need for public enlightenment on health related issues, Crusoe Osagie has misdirected his attention and state resources toward baseless personal attacks on perceived enemies of his principal.

"Without any iota of doubt, these malicious and careless statements by Crusoe Osagie were endorsed by his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on whose behalf he spoke and still speaks as his spokesperson."