East Africa: Somali President Meets With Regional Leaders in Gamudug

The president of Somali Federal Government and Federal Member State leaders have held a preliminary meeting in Galmudug capital, Dhusamareb ahead of the upcoming forum.

The purpose of the meeting attended by leaders of all Federal States was to agree on the agendas, conference protocols as well as the procedures of the upcoming crucial forum.

Also, Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire held similar private talks with the state leaders on Sunday evening in the city for brainstorming regarding the conference.

Villa Somalia has confirmed that Farmajo is committed to ending political rift in the country and make possible the vision of the one person, one vote elections.