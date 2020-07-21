Somalia: Bomb At Livestock Market in Somalia Kills One, Wounds Two

An Explosion in a livestock market in Burhakaba town of Bay region killed a soldier and wounded two others on Monday morning.

The local police sealed off the scene around the market following the blast which occurred during rush-hour, according to the residents who witnessed the incidents.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but, security officials pointed out the finger of the blame at Al-Shabaab, which is waging a decade-long insurgency to topple the UN-backed Somali government.