Somalia: Bomb At Livestock Market in Somalia Kills One, Wounds Two

20 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

An Explosion in a livestock market in Burhakaba town of Bay region killed a soldier and wounded two others on Monday morning.

The local police sealed off the scene around the market following the blast which occurred during rush-hour, according to the residents who witnessed the incidents.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but, security officials pointed out the finger of the blame at Al-Shabaab, which is waging a decade-long insurgency to topple the UN-backed Somali government.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.