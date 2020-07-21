Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

20 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — According to the report from the Ministry of Health nationals inside the country and abroad are stepping up contribution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, Nationals in Israel 'Deki Hade Libi' contributed additional 32 thousand Dollars, Asmara Mining Company 125 thousand and 110 Nakfa, employees of Mai-Mine semi-urban center administration 55 thousand and 393 Nakfa, Hashishai Development Fund 20 thousand Nafa, Ashera administrative area 10 thousand Nakfa and staff members and teachers of Tabila kindergarten 7 thousand and 661 Nakfa.

Similarly, small businesses and cooperatives associations in Gash Barka and Central region contributed a total of 16 thousand Nakfa.

