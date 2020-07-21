Kenya: Promising Midfielder Austin Odhiambo Ditches Leopards for Rivals Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards talented midfielder Austin Odhiambo has confirmed that he is on his way to join Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

The 20-year-old Odhiambo, who rose to the senior team from Ingwe's Under 20 youth team, confirmed that he has been in contact with K'Ogalo management for a possible move before the 2020/21 season kicks off.

UNPAID SALARY

The central versatile midfielder said that he is willing to move to K'Ogalo and not see through his contract which Leopards team manager Tom Juma confirmed ends in three years' time. Odhiambo, though, insists it ends next year.

"This young players were tied to long-term contracts and if Gor Mahia are interested in signing him then they will have to buy the contract. To move or to stay is his personal decision," said Juma, a former Harambee Stars player.

Odhiambo cited unpaid salary, saying missing three months pay lawfully means he can move to another team.

"AFC Leopards owe me a lot of money and unless they pay me my dues, I won't be playing for them next season. I'm ready to end the contract and move to Gor Mahia because even the officials have been silent yet I have raised the issue of payment with them," the former Baba Dogo United striker told Nairobi News.

NEGOTIATIONS

"I have already began negotiations with Gor and I hope the logistics will end before the new season starts. Am only ready to play for Leopards if they settle all my dues and assure me I will be paid on time in future," he added.

Pressed on why move to Gor Mahia, yet K'Ogalo, just like Ingwe, have had similar financial challenges since the exit of SportPesa, Odhiambo said with the sponsorship from various stakeholders coming on board, his future in K'Ogalo colours is bright.

The youngster has been praised for his partnership in the central midfield role with lethal striker Vincent Oburu. The duo have been instrumental in ensuring Ingwe are sixth on the KPL log.

He was also a perfect replacement for Whyvone Isuza who moved to money bags Wazito during the January transfer window.

At Gor Mahia he will be a replacement for Kenneth Muguna who has already shown his desire to leave the club.