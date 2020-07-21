Kenya: Kahata, Kagere Help Simba to Big Victory

20 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Gor Mahia players Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere impressed as Tanzanian giants Simba SC beat Alliance 5-1 in a Premier League match played on Sunday 19th July at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kahata provided an assist for one of the two goals Kagere scored while the latter also provided an assist for the team's fourth goal which was scored by Deo Kanda. Said Ndemla scored Simba's fifth goal while Alliance's lone goal was scored by Martin Kigi in the 39th minute.

History doesn't talk about quitters so don't let fear rule your life. pic.twitter.com/u6c6WEqnUg

-- Medie Kagere (@MedieKagere) July 20, 2020

Kagere has so far scored 22 goals this season - a record by itself as he is the first player to more than 20 goals in two consecutive seasons in the Tanzanian Premier League.

He is also the second-highest assist provider in the league having played a direct role in eight other goals for Simba.

Thanks 🙏 to my teammates for today's 2 goals and 1 assist which sums up to 22 goals and 8 assists in the season. Let's keep going golden. pic.twitter.com/tY6YtYjk0n

-- Medie Kagere (@MedieKagere) July 19, 2020

Simba has already won the league but will face Coastal Union in the final game of the season on Thursday afternoon. Simba will also face Namungo FC in the final of the Azam Cup on Sunday August 2, 2020.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

