Kenya: BetKing to Sponsor Division One League

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Monday announced yet another multi-million sponsorship deal involving gaming firm BetKing.

FKF announced the Nigerian firm as the official Division One League title sponsor in an Sh100 million five- year deal. Thus, the third tier football league is renamed the BetKing Division One league.

"This is the first time in the history of Kenyan football that the Division One league has attracted a sponsor and so we are happy to announce yet another milestone as we endeavor to raise Kenyan football's commercial value," said FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

"We believe this deal, which further underpins BetKing's commercial development role in football both at the national and grassroots level will not only help ease our clubs financial obligations but also pay a pivotal role in raising the level of competition in the league."

Under the partnership, each of the 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B will receive at least a Sh500,000 annual grant from the Federation, courtesy of BetKing.

The announcement comes after last week's deal involving BetKing and the Kenyan Premier League, worth Sh1.2 billion over five years.

The deal will officially be unveiled in September.