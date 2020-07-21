Kenya: Mungai Beats Huge Field at Ruiru

On form Pauline Mungai beat Catherine Wambui by one point to claim the top prize in the ladies Stableford event which attracted a field of 147 players at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 20, Mungai who has been featuring in most of the prize lists over the past one month, started poorly picking up two successive double bogeys at the first two holes to post 36 points made up of an impressive 20 points at the front nine and 16 at the back nine, a round that included five pars to count.

Wambui on the other hand, posted 13 points in the first and did not appear to have any chance of featuring in the prize, though an excellent 22 points at the back nine saw her bounce back to the prize, taking home the runner up prize with a total of 35 points.

It was however a great day for the men where Ernest Waithaka playing off handicap 26, posted an excellent 44 points made up of 23 and 21 to lead a high scoring list, which included Fr. Peter Kimani, who carded 42 points with a 23 points at the back nine, to finish second.

He collected 11 pars and a birdie at the 16th having scratched the seventh hole enroute to his impressive score.

In third place was Christopher Andrea, one of the leading golfers at Ruiru currently playing off handicap four.

He birdied the first, second and ninth in the front nine, where he also dropped shots at the sixth and seventh for 21 points. At the back nine, Andrea bogeyed the 11th and 14th but managed to pick up a birdie at the 16th for 40 points.

The nines went to Irene Wamoro on 19 and Salome Kamau with a score of 17 points. In the guest section, Maria Muthee posted 37 points to win ahead of men guest winner John Nduati on 33 points.

Grace Miano and Lawrence Nganga won the nearest to pin titles while Isaac Nguku and Irene Wamoro won the longest drive contest.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, David Evans playing off seven, bogeyed the first, third, fifth and sixth for four over par first nine.

He however made birdies at the 12th, 16th and 18th with two bogeys at the 13th and 17th for for one under par and the day's three over par 75 gross which gave him nett 68, to claim the A division title in the May Monthly Mug, beating Krish Beiju by a shot while John Odhiambo was third on 70 nett.

Taking the B division title was Karan Katel on 69 after beating Rahul Shah on countback, with Nicholas Koigi on 70 nett.

The C division winner was Krish Joshi on 70, one better than James Ndiangui, who beat George Warui on countback.

In the Ladies Medal No. 3, Mercy Nyanchama posted gross 76 for nett 71 to win the Silver Division title ahead of Purity Muthoni, who carded 76 nett.

Agnes Nyakio won the gross on 85 while winning the Bronze was Jane Mwangi on 73 nett. She won by one shot from Patricia Gichuru with Beatrice Kamau winning the Gross title on 97 gross.