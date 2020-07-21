Eritrea: PM Abiy Arrives in Asmara

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Asmara earlier yesterday for a working visit to the country, according to a tweet by Eritrean Minister of Information Yemane Gebremeskel.

President Isaias Afwerki accorded warm welcome to the Prime Minister and his delegation upon arrival at Asmara International Airport. The two leaders would discuss ways and means of further consolidating the warm bilateral ties between the two countries as well as enhancement of regional cooperation, he stated.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by State Minister Ambassador Redwan Hussein and Speaker of Parliament Tagesse Chaffo, it was learnt.