Kenyan International Wins League Title in Albania

20 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

A number of Kenyan internationals were in action over the weekend as league action continued globally.

Dunga wins title in Albania

Former Tusker FC striker Ismael Dunga won the Albanian Premier League 2019/20 season with KF Tirana.

Tirana has been home to many Kenyan internationals in the past including Kenneth Muguna, Musa Mohammed, Francis Kahata and James Situma. They were confirmed as champions on Sunday, this being their 25th title since the club was formed.

"I am very happy to be the first Kenyan to win the Albanian championship, the glory belongs to the Lord," he said.

Dunga came in the 72nd minute for Ghanaian midfielder Winful Cobbinah as Tirana edged Flamurtari 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Selman Sertasi Stadium in Tirana.

The club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month, is also in the domestic Cup final and will face Teuta Durres in the final on Saturday, August 2.

Dunga joined KF Tirana mid-2019 from another Albanian side Luftetari. He has so far scored four goals in 13 appearances.

Anthony Wambani and Eric Johanna on the mark in Sweden

Kenyan internationals Eric Johanna Omondi and Anthony Wambani were both on the scoring sheets for their respective clubs in Sweden over the weekend.

Eric Johanna

The former Mathare United forward scored once and provided an assist as his side Jonkopings Sodra edged Oster 3-1 in a Swedish second-tier match played on Saturday evening at the Myresjohus Arena.

Jonkopings moved up the log to the eighth position with nine points having played seven matches. Eric Johanna was rested in the 75th minute with Swedish midfielder Palve Vagic taking his place.

Anthony Wambani

The former Bandari midfielder scored a goal as Swedish Division One side Vasalunds IF edged Frej 4-0 in a match at the Skytteholms IP Stadium in Solna on Sunday evening.

Former Kariobangi Sharks forward, Ovella Ochieng, who also features for Vasalunds, was an unused substitute in the game. He is making a comeback after a long injury lay off.

Francis Kahata assists as Simba wins in Tanzania

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata provided an assist for Meddie Kagere as Tanzanian champions Simba SC thrashed Alliance 5-1 in a league match played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kagere has so far scored 22 goals this season and he becomes the first player to score over 20 goals in two consecutive seasons in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.