Kenya: Clubs Hail Sh100 Milion BetKing Sponsorship Deal

20 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Division One League clubs have lauded Football Kenya Federation's Sh100 million five year partnership with BetKing Kenya.

Under the new sponsorship, the league will be referred to as the BetKing Division One League and each of the 32 clubs will get Sh500,000 annual grant from the federation.

Buruburu Sports Chairman Patrick Orwako hailed the sponsorship, pointing out how strenuous it is on clubs when playing away matches.

"It has always been a challenge playing away matches. This deal will go a long way in easing our transport and accommodation costs," he said.

Naivas FC Team Manager Charles Maina, on his part, noted that players will be better motivated, which will in turn improve the quality of the league.

"Having a commercial partner will improve the quality of the league. With the money, we can pay allowances and sort out transport and accommodation costs," he opined.

Among the top performers in the league are Gor Mahia Youth FC, who gained promotion at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season.

Manasseh Otieno, a committee member at the KPL champions' youth team, cited how expensive it has been during away matches and welcomed the landmark deal.

"This sponsorship will help us a lot in easing our costs. It is a major boost that will help in tapping talent even from outside Nairobi. With sponsorship, we can be able to attract talented players from far and wide," he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

