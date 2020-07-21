Kenya/Zambia: Kenyan Trio Back in Zambia as League Resumes

Kenyan internationals Duncan Ochieng, Duke Abuya and Harun Shakava are back in Zambia and training with their club Nkana FC.

The trio has been in the country for over two months after the Zambian Super League was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with the league now back in action, they had to travel back.

"The team needed them back as soon as possible and they made arrangements to ensure they travel back to Zambia. They rejoined the team on Sunday and resumed training today (Monday)," a reliable source told Nation Sport.

However, former Gor Mahia defender Musa Mohammed, who also turns out for Nkana, is yet to link up with the club.

"His contract has expired and he is in advanced talks with the club. He should be going back to Zambia before the end of the week unless he gets a very solid offer from another club," the source said.

Meanwhile, Jesse Were scored a late equaliser for Zesco United as they played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Kansanshi Dynamos on Sunday afternoon in a Zambian Premier League match.

Former Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards custodian Ian Otieno started between the sticks for Zesco United, while David Owino came in the second half.