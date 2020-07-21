Ethiopia: Legal Issue - GERD Talks' Next Frontier

As Ethiopia says technical matters on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) have been resolved, legal issues will be the next frontier, a senior expert told The Ethiopian Herald.

Annual operation and the filling of dam are technical issues that are simple to be dealt with and most of the technical issues are resolved already. The next battleground is the sanctioning of the technical deal into law, he added.

The bone of contention and the hard task is to translate the deals into law. Particularly the implication of the law will be controversial and tricky matter.

Conflict management mechanism is another area where countries find it difficult in making a binding law. Another aspect is also the role of third party if there is any.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Dina Mufti told The Ethiopian Herald that the negotiating parties are closer in the technical aspects of the GERD whilst Ethiopia pursues its stance that three countries should share the responsibility of reducing the impact of water mitigation that would be caused by prolonged drought.

Adanech Yared, Director of Basin Development Authority, and also member of supporting team of Ethiopia's negotiating team, said that it is only would-be scenarios issues that remain behind as agreement is reached on almost all the technical issues. Technically there is not much disagreement [among us], she added.

The sticking point so far is a would-be scenario of how to manage prolonged dry years; if drought occurs for four or five years, for instance, she noted.

Meanwhile, the rainy season which is resulting an unprecedented rise in the current water flow of the Nile along with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam's culvert capacity ultimately fills the reservoir with water, says Executive Director of Eastern Nile Technical Regional Office.

It is natural and inevitable that the dam starts holding water at this current stage, says Fekahmed Negash, Executive Director of Eastern Nile Technical Regional Office.

He told The Ethiopian Herald that the current water flow of the river which is passing through the culvert is more than 2,000 cubic meter of water per second while the amount of water that must go through it is 1,770 cubic meter of water. Hence, it is inevitable that the rest of the water fills the dam, he added.

In 15 days of time or at the end of July, the water flow is expected to reach 5,000 up to 6,000 cubic meters. In other words, over 3,000 cubic meters of water will be retained at the reservoir. "I do not think water filling will be an issue of confrontation any more, the next argument will be on how to release the water." Water impoundment is inevitable whether one likes it or not.

Per the information of Dina "Currently plenty of water is available in Lake Victoria, and Egyptian dams are also full," adding that the water impoundment in this rainy season will not inflict a significant harm to downstream countries."