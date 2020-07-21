Sierra Leone: Woman Caught Selling 5-Year-Old Baby

32-year-old petty trader, who was identified as Sarah Koroma on Monday made her second appearance before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No.1 for allegedly planning and bargaining to sell a five-year-old-girl at the King Jimmy Market in Freetown for twenty-five million Leones (Le25,000,000) (US$2,500)

Led in evidence by Inspector Gbassay Fofanah, Detective Police Constable Hassan Noah Kamara, attached to the Task Force Unit at the Central Police Division,recognised the accused person and recalled the day of the alleged incident-Wednesday 10 June, 2020.

He told the court that he was on duty at the said station when one Abdulai Kamara asked him to meet him at big market close to central police station.

The witness said upon arrival at the big market, Abdulai Kamara told him that the accused wanted to have a conference with him.

He said after that conversation both of them climbed the stairs of big market, adding that the accused had informed him about a certain business.

He said the accused explained that she and her husband had given birth to six children, but did not have enough money to take care of them, as a result they had agreed on selling one in order to raise some money.

The witness said he negotiated with the accused in the presence of the victim and that they agreed on twenty five million Leones,which he promised to pay and asked the accused to wait on him.

He said when he returned to the station,he informed DPC Fayai Ansumana Kawallho and both of them walked to Big Market and arrested the accused, took her to the central police station and handed her over to another police officer.

Another witness, Mameh Karbgo, a social worker at the World Hope International recognised the victim as one of their clients and recalled on 11th June, 2020.

She said on that day, she was on duty when the office received a call from the Family Support Unit in respect of a five years old child.

The witness said she later went to the central police station and was informed by the officers that a lady had attempted to sell a 5-year-old girl.

The witness said she then took the victim and put her in their interim care center and since then the child has been in their custody.

In her evidence in chief, the victim recognised the accused and recalled the date of the incident when the accused took her to a stream and later took her back and boarded a vehicle for big market, where she was to be sold.

The mother of the victim, Baby Bangura, told the court that she rescued the accused after she informed her that she hadn't anywhere to spend the night because she couldn't locate her sister's residence.

She told the court that she accepted the accused in good faith and that the following morning she had course to leave her child with the accused at home since she (accused) was yet to locate her sister.

"After staying with me for three days, I went to Jui to continue my palm wine selling. Before leaving, I gave the accused twelve thousands Leones to buy rice and coal to prepare food," the witness said.

She added that on her return, she neither founinds the accused nor her child and that did she inform her uncle about the incident who accompanied her to report the matter at the Four Mile police post.

The witness said days later, she saw the accused together with some police officers coming towards her resident and all of them left for the central police station where statements was obtained from her and there she saw her child.

The accused was charge with two counts of child stealing and human trafficking.

According to police, between May 1, and June 10, 2020, at 37 Mafara, Waterloo, the accused stole the child against the will of her parents and also on Wednesday 10 June, 2020, at big market Wallace Johnson Street Freetown, the accused trafficked a child below the age of eighteen years to wit five years.

The matter was adjourned to Monday July 20, 2020.