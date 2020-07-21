Sierra Leone: ACC Ordered to Pay Le30 Million As Cost to Drivers' Union President, Others

After two years in court, Justice Reginald Fynn has yesterday discharged the current National President of the Motor Drivers and General Transport Workers Union (MD>wU) Alpha Amadu Bah and two others, who were standing trial in his court on seven related corruption charges of conspiracy and misappropriation of public funds.

The Judge ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to pay a cost of ten million Leones each to the three discharged defendants.

Justice Fynn made the discharge and ordered the ACC to pay the cost after the prosecution led by Counsel Calvin Matsebo, informed the court that they sought to offer no evidence against the defendants.

Lawyer Ibrahim Tommy representing the first defendant, told the court that they had no objection, but cried for cost of 50 million Leones to be paid to his client considering the time he had spent in court.

He applied for a guarantee that the matter will not be taken up again by the ACC.

Also,Lawyer J.M Jengo representing both the 2nd and 3rd defendants, cried for 50 million Leones each for his clients.

But Justice Fynn discharged the matter and ordered that the commission pays a cost of ten million Leones each to all the discharged defendants.

The Anti-Corruption Commission ACC had indicted Alpha Amadu Bah- National President of Motors Drivers' Union, Judison Lahai- National National Treasurer, and David Ahmed Conteh -National Vice President of the Union, with seven count charges of conspiracy and misappropriation of public funds, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008.

The ACC had alleged that the discharged defendants on dates unknown between 1st of April, 2014, and 31st December, 2014, in Freetown, misappropriated public funds to wit the sum of Le23,900,000.00 (twenty three million, nine hundred thousand Leones) being funds belonging to and held on account of the union.

ACC also alleged that the defendants on dates unknown between 1st January 2015 and 31st of December, 2015 in Freetown, misappropriated public funds to wit the sum of Le45,300,000.00 (forty five million three hundred thousand Leones) being funds belonging to and held on account of the said Union.

They also said the defendants on dates unknown between 1st of January, 2016 and 30th of September, 2016, in Freetown, misappropriated public funds to wit the sum of Le25, 300,000.00 (twenty five million three hundred thousand Leones) being funds belonging to and held on account of the said union.

ACC further alleged that on dates unknown between 1st of April, 2014 and 31st of October, 2016, in Freetown, misappropriated public funds to wit the sum of Le11, 500,000.00 (eleven million, five hundred thousand Leones) being funds belonging to and held on account of the said Union.

The commission further alleged that the defendants on dates unknown between 1st of January, 2015 and the 31st of May, 2015, in Freetown, misappropriated public funds to wit the sum of Le18,500,000.00 (eighteen million five hundred thousand Leones) being funds belonging to and held on account of the said Union.

On count six, the ACC also alleged that the discharged defendants on dates unknown between 1st day of May, 2016 and 31st day of August, 2016, in Freetown, misappropriated public funds to wit the sum of Le7,500,000.00 (seven million five hundred thousand Leones) being funds belonging to and held on account of the said Union.

In an exclusive interview with Concord Times the discharged National Motor Drivers Union President, Alpha Amadu Bah, expressed gratitude to God and the court, noting that he was happy that he was no longer standing trial on corruption charges.

He said in 2018 they were arrested for the allegation of misappropriation 32 billion Leones, and were taken to the ACC and later charged to court on seven count charges of conspiracy and misappropriation of public funds.

He said all the testimonies adduced in court, none pointed at him, noting that he was charged to court on the basis of witch-hunt.

He said he was tried before Justice Komba Kamanda, Justice Alusine Sesay, Justice Bintu Aladi, Justice Tonia Bannett, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens, Justice Emmanualla Harding, and that all those matters were discharged because his actions in the union were genuine and lawful.

He called on people in high political offices to stop interfering into the Union's activities with the aim of disorganizing them, noting that what is happening in the Union was highly motivated by people holding political offices.