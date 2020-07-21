Sierra Leone: Repeal of Criminal Libel, IMC Bill 2020 Kicks-Off

Members of Parliament have commenced discussions on the long awaited Public Order (amendment) Act 2020 and the Independent Media Commission (IMC) Act 2020.

The latter aimed to give IMC additional powers to regulate media institutions across the country.

The essence of the Pre-Legislative session was to provide a platform for the Minister of Information and the technical experts to educate lawmakers on the mitigation of the bill so that it would be easier for its enactment once taken to the Chamber.

The said bill has been greeted with series of criticism from the media, with some journalists describing it as obnoxious and one that is aimed at silencing the media.

Monday's session was jam-packed with media owners, members of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Media Reform Coordinating Group (MRCG), Women in the Media and other stakeholders.

Leader of Government Business, Hon. Matthew S. Nyuma, started off by registering their commitment to critically look into the two bills, thus adding that the initial withdrawal of the repeal of the Criminal Libel bill was as a result of faulty procedures.

He admitted that the criminal libel law has been a bad law and that the repeal was timely.

He referenced Sections 26 and 27 of the said libel law which states that 'any person who maliciously publishes any defamatory matter knowing the same to be false shall be guilty of an offence for libel and such is convicted to a term of imprisonment to a period not exceeding three years or a fine of Le1000 or both'.

He added that they wanted to enact a bill that will benefit every Sierra Leonean and not a set of individuals that may want to satisfy themselves.

Leader of the Opposition All People's Congress (APC), Hon. Chernor R.M Bah, pointed out that the withdrawal of the bill was merely for the involvement of interested partners.

He said they wanted to make laws that would suit everyone and not just for a certain section of people that may want to use it the wrong way.

He assured that whatever speed they would use for the enactment of the bills will be that of the people's expectation and to stand the test of time.

Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, said the issue of formal qualifications for Editors and Station Managers, have been widely accepted based on the consultations they had with stakeholders, but that the said clause will be factored in the IMC code of ethics which would be laid in parliament as statutory instrument.

He said the minimum wage should be reflected as stated in the Finance Act of 2020.

He explained that the IMC would be charged with the responsibility to regulate media content, but not to give spectrum or give out frequencies.

President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla,said they have been constantly lobbing for the repeal of the Criminal Libel laws.

He pleaded with lawmakers to amend certain sections of the IMC Bill, which is before them with the view to bringing it into conformity with the spirit and letters of the 1991 Constitution.

He asserted that the Criminal Libel law is an embarrassment to this country, and it will continue to be so until it is repealed.

"For several sessions of the United Nations Human Rights Council, where it periodically reviews our human rights records, our country's representatives have been called out that we are in breach of several international treaties," he said.

He said the Criminal Libel has broken down the biggest and best run printing establishment owned by native Sierra Leoneans - Atlantic Printers.

He added that 'Journalism is a wonderfully creative profession and that when it is practised well, everyone enjoys it; but when it is practised badly, it is bad'.

He stated that Ghana had repealed the Criminal Libel, and that the state is still functioning and that Liberia is into their second year after their repeal, thus adding that Liberia doesn't have IMC.

"These days the question is being asked why are so few women in top positions in the media, the simple answer is that they are afraid of going to jail. We the men can cope but women just cannot. So, please repeal so that more women can hold top positions in the media. It is called affirmative action," he pleaded.

He concluded that in every profession there are bad eggs-from politics to police-teachers to lawyers-among several others.

"What we are asking you to do is not to throw out the baby with the birth water. The water is dirty but the baby has life and will grow. Help us make that baby grow. We are in this together," he added