Liberia: Cyril Allen Damns Grasshopper Politicians

20 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

An official of the governing council of the Coalition for Democratic Change Chief Cyril Allen describes politicians moving from one political party to another as being constantly inconstant, at the detriment of the state and its people.

"I'm very concern about people jumping from party to another for their personal gains, there is personal movement of people all over the place to the party of the day, that's ruling establishment. You have to be constant. You see the most constant thing about some of these people is their constant inconstancy," he observes.

Speaking in Harper City, Maryland County recently, Chief Allan, also chairman emeritus of the National Patriotic Party said senators of the NPP, including H. Dan Morais of Maryland, Armah Jallah of Gbarpolu County and Sando Johnson of Bomi County, won their respective seat on the ticket of the party, but left the NPP to support Unity Party former presidential candidate, Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

He noted that there are more senators, who are now moving to the ruling CDC because of personal interest. "you see today there are more senators moving to the CDC, leaving the former ruling Unity Party and other political parties that they were part of, all because to seek their interest.

For example, Senator Dan Morais became part of the Unity Party and campaign manager for Joseph Boakai; Armah Jallah also left the NPP and became campaign manager for the Unity Party and Sando Johnson became the vice chairman of the All Liberian Party during the 2017 election when in fact, the NPP was struggling to make a political comeback following her national leadership role performance," he recounted According to him, the party (NPP) does not know the relationship with senators who are flip-flopping, adding, to determine their popularity with the people is to go to primary.

Commenting on speculations that the NPP has conducted primaries, ahead of the December 08 Special Senatorial election, Allan said the information is fake, clarifying, the party will not conduct primaries because it is a member of the ruling Coalition.

He said the NPP is not featuring separate senatorial candidates, instead all political parties that are part of the CDC will participate in the primaries of the CDC and anyone emerging victorious would automatically become a CDC candidate, not an NPP candidate.

The Coalition for Democratic Change is a conglomeration of the National Patriotic Party, the Liberian People Democratic Party and the Congress for Democratic Change, which won the 2017 Presidential Election that ushered in President George Manneh Weah of the CDC, and his running-mate, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor of the NPP.

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor-Editing by Jonathan Browne

