Liberia: BFF Petitions Lofa Legislative Caucus

20 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Better Future Foundation (BFF), in collaboration with the Ziggida Development Association (ZDA) presented official written request to the Lofa County Legislative caucus for Legislative budgetary appropriation to aid the completion of the ZIGGIDA Health center in Zorzor District, Lofa County, Republic of Liberia.

The petition which done on the weekend, at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, recently request was received by Senator Stephen J. H. Zargo, Chairman of the Lofa County Legislative Caucus. Senator Zargo commended the Citizens of Ziiggida Town, and the 3 Town Chiefs from the Republic of Guinea that participated in the November 29, 2019 groundbreaking, and cash donation made towards the health center construction in Ziggida Town in Liberia.

Senator Zargo assured BFF and the people of Ziggida that their resilience and determination for access to basic health care services will be conveyed to Members of the Lofa County Legislative Caucus, and the Government of Liberia for appropriate support for the completion of the Health Center project, which elevation is currently at window level.

The BFF delegation included, Mr. Moses Ballah, President of the Ziggida Development Association, accompanied by five senior executive members of ZDA; who all expressed gratitude to BFF, on behalf of the citizens of Ziggida Town for the meaningful intervention and advocacy for the underprivileged.

