Gambia: President Barrow Sends Condolences to Biri's Family

His Excellency, Adama Barrow has said that he learnt with deep sorrow the passing away of Gambian football legend, Alhajie Momodou Njie, commonly known as Biri Biri, who died yesterday, 19th July 2020, in Dakar.

The Gambian head of state on behalf of his government, the people of The Gambia and on his own behalf expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, friends and the entire sporting fraternity.

President Barrow prays that Allah receives his gentle soul eternal in Jannahtul Firdausi.