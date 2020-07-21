Gambia: President Barrow Sends Condolences to Biri's Family

20 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

His Excellency, Adama Barrow has said that he learnt with deep sorrow the passing away of Gambian football legend, Alhajie Momodou Njie, commonly known as Biri Biri, who died yesterday, 19th July 2020, in Dakar.

The Gambian head of state on behalf of his government, the people of The Gambia and on his own behalf expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, friends and the entire sporting fraternity.

President Barrow prays that Allah receives his gentle soul eternal in Jannahtul Firdausi.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.