Gambia: Spanish Football Club Pay Tribute to Gambian Legend, Biri Biri

Spanish La Liga giants, Sevilla FC have paid tribute to Gambian football legend, Alhaji Momodou Biri Njie who passed away on Sunday at the age of 72.

An outpour of immense support and respects started pouring from the football world as well on social media as the news was announced of his death in the early hours of Sunday in Dakar where he was undergoing operation.

Alhaji MomodouNjle, alias Biri-Biri made 109 appearances for Sevilla FC between 1973 and 1978, registering 34 goals to his name out of which 14 were 'described as crucialto Sevilla's heroic promotion to the top tier of Spanish football in the 1974/75 season.

Biri Biri joined the Andalusian club from Denmark in 1973 and spent 5 seasons at the club before leaving in 1978.

Biri, often hailed as the greatest Gambian player of all times, occasionally visited the club where he made a name for himself and left an indelible mark in the hearts of thousands of mesmerized Sevilla fans. He brought delight and wonder to all fans of all age with his strong physique, agility and individual ability to improve team results. To Sevillians, he was both a legend and idol for the club, who will be greatly missed!

In 2017, Sevilla Fc honored him with a prestigious gold insignia of the club and a section of their home stadium at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan known as Biris Norte which is usually occupied by the most loyalist of fans of the club was named after him.

In September 2019, according to what the club's official site described as 'his Final visit to Sevilla', Biri Biri was quoted as saying in an interview, "People love me, and I love Sevilla".

The Gambian International was also well known for his exploits in the arena of African football.

"Biri was an icon in African football. His demise is a big blow to the nation", according to Veteran Gambian Sports Journalist, Pap Saine.

"He was also a great nationalist who played for the national team from 1963 to 1985 and during this time, whenever the Gambia was involved in international games, he usually paid his own tickets from abroad and came to help his nation". Sainesaid.

For the Veteran Journalist, "BiriBiri will never be forgotten in Gambia Football!" And he suggested the independence Stadium to be named after him.

For Ousman Touray, A young Gambian footballer who plies his trade in Spanish football, said both Gambia and Africa have lost a great hero in Biri.

"He was an inspiration to us and we always looked up to the legacies he left behind".

According to the Gambian born UE Figueres player, Biri Biri has already set a high standard for all Gambian players to emulate.

Sevilla FC announced on Sunday that in their Final La Liga Game against Valencia, a minute silence will be observed in honour of the Gambian legend.