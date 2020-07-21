Sudan's Mission in Geneva Hosts Meeting On Refugee Issues

Geneva — The Permanent Mission of Sudan in Geneva today, Monday, under the Sudan Chairmanship of the IGAD, in coordination with the UNHCR, hosted a coordinative meeting on the follow-up to the outcomes of the International Refugee Forum, especially the IGAD countries 'pledges within the regional IGAD support platform in the presence of the lady Gillian Triggs the Deputy High Commissioner for Protection, with the participation of the permanent representatives of the diplomatic missions of IGAD in Geneva and the presence of the permanent delegate of the European Union mission representing the IGAD partners, besides the IGAD organization secretariat that joined the meeting via video conference from Djibouti as well as joining from Nairobi the director of the UNHCR regional office in addition to the commissioner's envoy to the region.

The Sudan's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Ambassador Osman Abu Fatimah Adam, emphasized during his address the IGAD countries commitment to the pledges made during the International Refugee Forum held last December, especially in the fields of health and education, in commitment to the Nairobi and Djibouti declarations towards refugees and internally displaced persons, calling for the cooperation of the host and donor countries In order to activate the IGAD support platform in light of the conditions created by the Corona pandemic. He also pointed to the efforts of the Sudan's Government to address the refugees and internally displaced persons issues, especially their inclusion in the country's plans to face the challenge of the Corona pandemic, taking into account the approach based on the societal distancing, assisting the host communities by increasing and developing projects, asserting the government's concerns with its pledges to the forum.

On her part, the Assistant of High Commissioner for Refugees, Gillian Triggs, expressed her thanks and appreciation to Sudan, which has been receiving refugees and displaced persons throughout its history, as well as its adoption of the policy of opening the door and its hosting to more than a million refugees, praising the cooperation of the Government of Sudan with the High Commissioner, and his role in the IGAD, indicating that the IGAD support to the platform indicates keenness of the region's countries to abide by their pledges during the Global Refugee Forum, especially those related to fighting of Corona pandemic, and the commitment shown by the countries in the Nairobi and Djibouti processes in the areas of health, education and livelihoods.

The meeting hosted by the mission is an extension of its efforts as head of the IGAD Group in Geneva and the activation of the work of the platform in order to attract material and political support to the World Refugee Forum, and to move the implementation process of IGAD policy towards refugees and displaced persons in the region.