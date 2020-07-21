Sudan: Tawer Lauds Medicine SANs Frontier Efforts to Combat COVID-19

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer has commended the role being played by the Medicine sans Frontier to support Sudan and the organizations considerable efforts to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The SC Member, who met, Monday, at his office, a delegation representing the organization, pledges to facilitate the procedures of the organization.

The meeting also, discussed the government's efforts represented in the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies and the organization's contributions to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, besides, its role in the rehabilitation of Omdurman Teaching Hospital.

The organization delegation expressed hank to the big role being played by Prof. Tawer to facilitate the work of the organization and extend the requested support for it in the country.

Prof. Tawer briefed on the outcome of the organization's visit to South Kordofan State to inspect the situation in the state.