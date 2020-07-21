Sudan: Political Forces Sign Trade Union's Draft's Law for 2020

Khartoum — The political and trade unions' forces have signed Today, the draft of the Trade Union Organization Bill for the year 2020 in preparation for its submission to Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck to expedite its approval for filling the trade unions' vacuum.

The secretrait of the Sudanese Professionals Associations Trade Unions, Dr. Amar Mohamed Al- Bagir, following the signing , noted that the project came as a result of continuous meetings and discussions since last February in order to reach a unified legal formula based on the Sudan's Trade Union's and legal heritage , and to the standards of the International Labor Organization. He indicated that the participants who signed the project are the Professionals Association, the National Umma Party, the Sudanese Communist Party, the original Arab Baath Socialist Party, the United National Federal Party, the legitimate Trade Unions, the United Federal Party, the Freedom and Change Trade Unions' Committee, the Sudan Blocs, the National Consensus Forces, the Civil Forces Gathering, the Sudanese Conference, and the Sudanese Center for Trade Unions' and Human Rights.

He added that the project came within the framework of the campaign for the finding of a law for trade unions and the establishment of the Sudanese trade unions' movement on the basis of freedom, independence and democracy, as the draft of the unified law for the year 2020 will be completed and it will be submitted to the Prime Minister to support the trade union's movement, strengthening its role in the transitional period and accomplish the tasks of democratic transformation, pointing out that the group has reviewed the law in light of the opinions and positions on the level of the trade unions, and a minor amendments to the law, in a manner consistent with the opinions expressed in the political arena.

He indicated the overall optimism, especially that this law expresses agreement and consensus within the components, stressing that this law is a very important legislation for the trade unions' movement.