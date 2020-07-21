Sudan: Political Forces Sign Draft Bill On Trade Unions Law for 2020

20 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The political and trade unionist forces signed, Monday, the draft bill of the organization of the trade unions of the employees for 2020 prior to submitting to the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk to speed up its approval.

The Secretary of the Trade Unions of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) , Dr. Ammar Mohammed Al-Bagir said the project is the result of continuous meetings and discussions since ,last February in order to reach a unified legal formula based on the trade union and legal heritage in Sudan and the standards of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

He underlined that the participants who signed the draft bill were the SPA, National Umma Party, Sudanese Communist Party, Arab Socialist Baathist Party, the Unified National unionist party, legal trade unions, unified unionist party, the FFC Committees, National Consensus Forces, Civilian Forces Alliance, Sudanese Congress party and the Sudan's center for Trade unions and Human Rights.

