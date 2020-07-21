Sudan: Al - Burhan Affirms Support to Initiative of Tolerance for Homeland

Khartoum — The chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, was briefed on the goals of the "Tolerance for the Homeland " initiative.

During his meeting today at the Republican Palace, with the initiative delegation he asserted the importance and the country's need for such initiatives that serve the country's issues

The Secretary-General of the Initiative of Tolerance for the Homeland, Mohamed al-Misbah Abdul-A'ati noted to the full understanding of the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, who confirmed his full support for the initiative to achieve its goals of unity of the Sudanese people word.

Al-Misbah added that the initiative is a societal project that includes segments of the Sudanese community aiming to provide a unified vision on many issues, and to address the challenges facing the country at the present time.

He concluded that meetings will be held with all components of society in this regard.