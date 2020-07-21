Sudan: FM Receives UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omar Gamaredeen received, Monday, at his office, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Gwi-Yeop son on the occasion of the expiry of her term of office in the country.

The UN official expressed to the cooperation and coordination she received during her assignments by the government represented in the FM and the concerned state's institutions.

The meeting discussed the activities of the UN Resident Coordination Office and its role in reactivation of the work of the international agencies operating in the country to meet the demands of the economic- situations affected people as well as, the health conditions resulted from the COVID-19.

The minister thanked the international official for the role she played to support Sudan in all fields.