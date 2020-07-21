Sudan: UOK Forum for National Building Agrees to Decentralized Governance System

Khartoum — The Forum of Khartoum University for National Building has agreed on the Decentralized Governance System.

The responsible of the axis of strategies for the Building of the Sudanese State's institutions within the framework of democratic governance, Dr. Mona Mohamed Taha Ayoub, affirmed the forums agreement on the decentralized system for governance, which includes three levels of government, the federal level, the regional level and the level of the local government.

During the session for presenting the outcomes of the working groups of the National Building Forum today, Dr. Mona noted that the axis of state-building strategies in light of democratic governance contain six basic issues, including the structures and powers of different levels of government, adding that the civil service and administrative reform axis demanded many reforms in the field of civil service on which selection is based on efficiency competence and qualification, and far from political quotas, the tribal and sectarian conciliations.

Dr. Mona emphasized that the axis of transparency, accountability and anti-Corruption has focused on the necessity of transparency in institutional work, adding that the axis of reform and activating the role of the media in national construction focused on cultural pluralism and the need for national pertinence, the abandoning of regionalism, indicating that the axis of external relations has underscored the Sudan's and equality in external dealings, while the axis of culture and national building has focused on the respect for cultures and pluralism and the call for contribution in the national construction.