Sudan: Menawi - Progress Made in Security Arrangements File

Khartoum, July.20 (SUNA) - The Sudan Liberation Movement Army (Menawi), on Monday, announced that a progress was made in the negotiation with the government delegation concerning the Security Arrangements File.

The Assistant to the Head of the Movement, Nur Al-Daiem Taha, told SUNA said the current negotiation round between the movement and the government's delegation on the file of security arrangements has made great progress.

"The two sides agreed, during today's session, on the necessity for building a unified military doctrine for the Sudanese Armed Forces to pave the way for Sudan's unity and stability" He said.