Sudan: Trial of the Perpetrators of Obeid Massacre Begins

20 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obeid — The trial of the perpetrators of Obeid Massacre started, Monday, in Obeid Legislative Council Hall amid tightened security measures inside and outside the hall.

The court chaired by the Judge of the Appeal Court, Ahmed Hassan Al-Rahama and attended by a big number of judges, lawyers, families of the martyrs and Resistant Committees witnessed wide presence and demonstrations out of the court yard.

Mawlana, Rahma apologized for the delay in the trial procedures for the Coronavirus pandemic, stressing that the trial procedures will be continued two days a week, Monday and Thursday.

