Sudan: Al - Burhan Assured On Health of Kuwait's Emir

20 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, was assured on the health of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, during the phone call that he made with His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council has expressed the sincere wishes of the Sudanese leadership and people for a speedy recovery to His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait, stressing the deep bilateral relations and fraternal ties between the two brotherly peoples of Sudan and Kuwait.

