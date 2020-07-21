Mali: Ecowas Mediation Efforts Hailed

After several days of negotiations, the team headed by Nigerian ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has succeeded in grabbing a three-point agreement.

The Mediation team of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to Mali has rounded off her mediation mission in the capital Bamako with three salient points agreed on. According to a statement that was presented to the press by the spokesperson of the West African mission in the presence of ECOWAS mission head GoodLuck Jonathan, the different stake holders have agreed on;

The reconstitution of the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court must be reviewed. The word "designation" is proposed. The second is the formation of a government of national unity. The ECOWAS thus proposes that the power can have in this government 50% of members from its ranks, the opposition would have 30% of the members and civil society 20%. In addition, the priority of this government would be the Algiers peace agreement and governance issues put in place on June 15, 2015.

The agreement comes on the heels of several days of negotiations by the ECOWAS mediation team led by former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan that arrived Mali on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 to meet the different stakeholders. On the agenda were discussions on the March-April parliamentary election, the disputed outcome of which many analysts say is the root of the crisis. After meeting with leaders of 5M lead by Imam Mahmoud Dicko, the coordination of the movement of Azawad, a delegation of Mali women leaders headed by Mama Koité Doumba and other stakeholders, the mediators proposed that Keita remains president, while new judges be appointed to the constitutional court so that it could revisit its decision on the parliamentary election. The mediating team further proposed that a "new government of national unity" should also be formed. But all these proposals were entirely rejected by the 5M alliance who insisted President Ibrahim Keita should step down.

Instead of departing on Saturday as scheduled, Mr Goodluck Jonathan did not only extend their mission by one day (to Sunday), but told reporters that negotiations had not failed and that meetings would continue. With no clear cut solution in the horizon, the delegation from the 15-nation ECOWAS bloc, yesterday held another round of talks with the different protagonists especially the influential members of 5M during which further concessions were made in order to end the crisis that has witnessed the killing of 11 people and injured 157.