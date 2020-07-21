Cameroon: African Champions League - PWD Bamenda Braces Up

The management of the Abakwa boys is actively recruiting new players ahead of the competition.

PWD Social Club of Bamenda was crowned champions of Cameroon after the 2019-2020 football season in Cameroon was halted in May due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. That means the team will represent Cameroon in the upcoming African Champions League. Since then, the management of the Abakwa boys is actively preparing for the challenge. As part of preparations, PWD of Bamenda management is in the process of recruiting new players. Sources say PWD will be unveiling the list of new players by mid-August. The departure of some players like top striker, Leon Boyomo, two weeks ago has left a vacuum in the team and many fans are worried about the future of the team.

The President of PWD Social Club of Bamenda, Pascal Abunde said the team is already in the transfer market trying to get some players they think can help in the different compartments where it was lacking last season in order to face the challenge ahead. "We are bringing in some players with championship experience from out of the country particularly from West and Central Africa. We are equally taking players from some clubs in the local Ligue One championship and one from the Ligue Two championship," he said. Pascal Abunde said managing the team has been challenging especially in the present context of COVID-19. But that notwithstanding, management has been in constant communication with the players and provide for their basic needs so that they can be comfortable. There have been some individual exercises that have been prescribed for players as well by the technical staff to ensure they are in top form.

PWD had the most constant team throughout the championship last season. The team was second from December 4, 2020 till two days to the suspension of the championship. Prior to the suspension they still had six games left. Four of the games were supposed to be played at home and their immediate challenger, Coton Sport of Garoua, was one game lesser than PWD. According to Pascal Abunde the success of PWD oF Bamenda was as a result of hard work and determination that the management put in place to enable the team to win its first title. PWD of Bamenda will take part in a pre-season tournament christened Cup of Bamenda. The tournament to serve as a warm-up for the clubs in the North West Region will bring together eight teams drawn in two pools. The very first edition is expected to be launched at the end of the Coronavirus pandemic in Bamenda. PWD of Bamenda will participate in the CAF Champions League, Cameroon Ligue One and Cup of Cameroon next season.