Cameroon: Code of Regional and Local Authorities - Implementation Effective but Still to Be Perceptible

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam assesses the implementation General Code of Regional and Local Authorities for the past six months.

Since the enactment of Law No.2019/024 of 24 December 2019 to institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities, many keen political observers thought development championed by local authorities (Local, Subdivisional and City Councils) was to immediately become very perceptible. This has not however been the case.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam while presenting a balance sheet of the implementation of the law in an interview, said its implementation was immediate with regards to aspects such the City Mayors who were elected to replace the hitherto Government Delegates after the February 9, 2020 municipal election. With regard to more powers devolved to the councils, he explained that some need texts of application. The coronavirus pandemic, he further said, has come to deal a serious blow on the decentralisation process considering that the Ordinance signed by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya and that has also been voted in parliament readjusting the initial 2020 State budget has affected resources allocated to the decentralisation process. Still linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister said, training sessions that had been programmed for all the actors of the decentralisation chain to enable them appropriate the Law on the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities have to be halted. This for reasons of respecting the restrictive measures put in place by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development despite the new socio-economic environment imposed by COVID-19, has been working on the draft texts of application in relation with competent State authorities. Concerning training, the Minister said the Ministry has resorted to using the Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) with the support of the National School of Local Administration. The Minister further rejoiced that despite some deductions in the budgetary allocation, the FCFA 100 million allocated to each of the 360 Councils within the Common Decentralisation Fund has not been touched. Disbursement of the money is certain. The Ministry is also working together with other administrations concerned with decentralisation for the understanding of the law so that every stakeholder should only plays its role.