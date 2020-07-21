Cameroon: .Our Relationship Can Be Developed in Many Areas'

interview

His Excellency Rakesh Malhotra, the pioneer Indian High Commissioner to Cameroon with residence in Yaounde.

Your Excellency, what brought you to the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation, SOPECAM?

Since arriving in Cameroon in September 2019, I wanted to know more about SOPECAM so that its relationship with the Indian government can be strengthened. Given the importance of Cameroon, the Indian Government has decided to open a High Commission in Yaounde so that relations between the two countries can grow. I hope Cameroon will also be able to establish its High Commission in India soon so that there could be more trade and people-to-people exchanges.

What areas of bilateral cooperation do you plan to work on?

Since my arrival, I have found out that many Cameroonians do not know much about India. I will certainly like Cameroonians to know (through SOPECAM) how much India has developed in terms of science and technology and its relations with other countries. Even during COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi has continued to have virtual summits with world leaders and participated in summits like the European Union and addressed United Nations bodies like ECOSOC, to discuss matters of mutual interest.

India has developed tremendously after independence. There was a time India could not produce anything and used to import everything, even rice and wheat. But the country now produces even aircrafts and exports rice, wheat and milk, despite having a population of almost 1.3 billion people. We are not only self- sufficient in these items, but we also export them. Cameroon has indicated its interest to import rice from India. We are ready to assist Cameroon in this regard.

You mentioned the need for Cameroonians to know more about India. How do you intend to achieve this?

India-Cameroon relations are currently very good, but we will like it to be at a higher pedestal in every respect; especially in terms of political, trade, economy, culture, people-to-people contacts, etc. With COVID-19 still on, there are no visits from both sides. But India is planning to organise the Africa Summit later this year and will like to see Cameroon represented at the highest level.

What about bilateral cooperation in the economic domain?

There are many areas in which India and Cameroon can develop their relationship, and we will be working towards that. We can promote our relations in the fields of the economy, agriculture, trade, health, mining, science and technology, research, etc. We have already offered two lines of credit to Cameroon, one for rural electrification, which started in November 2019 after my arrival in the country in September 2019. There is also a cassava project which is in the pipeline. We would like to implement it quickly so that Cameroonians could benefit from it. In this project, India will be supplying agricultural equipment.

The world is currently facing the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, with India being one of the hardest hit countries. How has your government been managing the situation?

With a population of almost 1.3 billion, India's recovery rate from COVID-19 is about 60 per cent. When you look at the number of deaths from the pandemic in India, we can say that we have done much better than many other nations, including European countries and even the United States of America. To have a better appreciation of the situation, you must compare the number of affected people and deaths to the total population. I think India has done very well in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.