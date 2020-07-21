FC Porto are champions of Portugal for the 30th time. They beat Sporting 2-0 on Tuesday July 16, 2020 to grab the title. The team won the title scoring 79 points. Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar was absent but is still part of the club. With five matches played this season, the Indomitable Lions forward has now won two championship titles in Portugal. That was in 2017-2018 and 20919-2020 seasons. It should be recalled that Aboubakar Vincent won the Super Cup of Portugal in 2018.
