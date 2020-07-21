Namibia: Black Dice Is Here to Stay

20 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Aletta Shikololo

After being left in the music group alone by his former members, who would have thought 'Black Dice' will pick up momentum and continue?

In his latest album 'Uushimba', Black Dice proved to his fans that he still got what it takes.

After vanishing from the music scene 12 years ago, Black Dice real name Jason Andreas came back with a 20-track album, which is a must-listen.

Talking to Entertainment Now! the singer said Uushimba (Urban) is about the ups and downs of living in the city, saying life far from home gets complicated, and going back is always the best choice.

The album opens with the song 'Aantu' which is the intro to the album, he sings about people's opinions on why he has been quiet for a while.

According to Black Dice, people should not judge what they do not know.

One of the popular songs on this album is the title song (Uushimba) featuring upcoming artist Makilla and Kaboy Kamakili.

On this track, Kaboy Kamakili gave his best rhymes like he always does.

Compared to his previous songs, Black Dice showed improvement in terms of sound and he added a bit of diversity on the genre, which makes the album more interesting.

What makes the album likeable is the choice of the collaborations; they were carefully picked and made the album versatile.

On the album, he features some of the household names such as Exit, Sunny Boy, and Top Cheri, who I believe will also attract listeners.

The album was produced by Bexxa Carter, with other songs produced by Momento, K-Ketu, DJ Vuyo, and Neslow.

In most of the songs on this album, he mostly sings about naysayers and criticisms.

