Ethiopia: Balderas Condemns the Arrest of Top Leadership

Addressing the recent detention of its top leadership, Balderas for True Democracy (Balderas), said in a statement that the government's recent move is aimed at cancelling the registration of a legal party and thwart its preparation to participate in the upcoming general election.

In its latest presser, the party said that the government apart from pointing its fingers at OLF-Shene and TPLF and holding numerous press conferences, it is yet to charge either of them. And hence, it said the "drama" is aimed at silencing dissenting voices form the upcoming election.

It is to be remembered that top leaders of Balderas along with Jawar Mohamed and Bekele Gerba were detained following the unrest across Addis Ababa and Oromia Regional State, after Hachalu Hundessa, a well-known artist and Oromo political activist was killed. The unrest has claimed lives and damaged property driven by youth, who went onto the streets to express their grief.

The party described the killing of the artist as inhumane, and should be condemned by all Ethiopians and all Ethiopians should discuss over the matter to get a lasting solution.

In addition, the party criticized different statements made by the officials of the government and claimed that the justice system has been hijacked by political decisions which has affected the process of litigation and the independence of the courts.

To this effect, the party demanded the government to swiftly rectify what has happened and if the government fails to do so, the party stated that it will take the case to the court of justice.

Balderas was initially launched as a civic society to safeguard the political and economic rights and interests of residents of Addis Ababa, but later changed to a political party and was recognized by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) recently.