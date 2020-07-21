Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Admits Zim Health System Too Frail to Fight COVID-19

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday admitted the country lacked capacity to fight the Covid-19 pandemic due to its poor health systems.

He was speaking while receiving a donation for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) at State House in Harare.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has both a fragile economy and health system which hinder authorities from effectively fighting the global health calamity.

"We in Zimbabwe, we have a very fragile economy and a very fragile health system. Therefore, our capacity to fight the pandemic is inhibited by the fact that we have a fragile economy and a less developed health care service," said Mnangagwa.

The president expressed gratitude to the DBSA for donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) which he said the country has been struggling to supply to the frontline workers.

"But we feel happy that we have been assisted across the board," he said.

"The PPEs you have given us are the critical items we need in this country.

"We are all aware of the cries of our front workers with regard to the limited capacity we have in supplying them adequate tools to deal with the pandemic. We are doing our best... "

This comes as Zimbabwean nurses have gone on strike to press for improved wages and working conditions moreso during the current Covid-19 pandemic that has affected over 1 700 locals and killed 25.

The Zimbabwean health system which has depended on donor support to keep it running, has been strained by the pandemic, something that has seen authorities turn some resources towards fighting the menace.