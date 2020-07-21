Sudan: Killing of Two People Causes Tension in Southern Sudan's Saraf ED Dei

21 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli — The killing of a man and a woman by gunmen in South Kordofan on Monday has caused tension in the area.

The incident took place near Saraf Ed Dei, north of the South Kordofan capital Kadugli, a source told Radio Dabanga.

"Yousef Mohamed and Maryam were searching for their cows in the area between Dara and Saraf Ed Dei, when a group of gunmen appeared who shot them dead on the spot."

The source said that the murder caused "great tension" in the area. "Angry relatives of the victims are gathering in huge crowds at Saraf Ed Dei," he said.

The past few months, South Kordofan witnessed an increase in violent incidents and (tribal) clashes. Last Thursday, three people, among them a Sudanese civilian working for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (Unisfa), were shot dead in two seperate incidents in Kadugli.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.