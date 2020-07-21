Sudan: Killing of Two People Causes Tension in Southern Sudan's Saraf ED Dei

Kadugli — The killing of a man and a woman by gunmen in South Kordofan on Monday has caused tension in the area.

The incident took place near Saraf Ed Dei, north of the South Kordofan capital Kadugli, a source told Radio Dabanga.

"Yousef Mohamed and Maryam were searching for their cows in the area between Dara and Saraf Ed Dei, when a group of gunmen appeared who shot them dead on the spot."

The source said that the murder caused "great tension" in the area. "Angry relatives of the victims are gathering in huge crowds at Saraf Ed Dei," he said.

The past few months, South Kordofan witnessed an increase in violent incidents and (tribal) clashes. Last Thursday, three people, among them a Sudanese civilian working for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (Unisfa), were shot dead in two seperate incidents in Kadugli.

