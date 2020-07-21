Zimbabwe: Govt Shuts Chinhoyi University After Campus COVID-19 Outbreak

The government has ordered the shutting down of the Chinhoyi University of Technology following the outbreak of coronavirus on campus.

This was revealed by the Covid-19 ministerial taskforce on Monday which further resolved all non-essential service workers should stay at home as the country pulls all stops to contain the surge in cases of the global pandemic.

In a statement Monday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa indicated the National Covid-19 Inter-Ministerial taskforce resolved that Chinhoyi University should shut its doors since the institution had recorded a case.

"Additionally, following the recorded infection at the Chinhoyi University of Technology and in line with the guidelines for the re-opening of Universities and Colleges, the Taskforce resolved that the said institution undertake all necessary and sensible steps to close," read the statement.

Universities had opened doors only for exam writing classes and have been accommodating students per faculty only.

The taskforce also noted that Harare and Bulawayo have been recorded as Covid-19 hotspots.

It further directed only civil servants with approval from the Public Service Commission to provide essential service should be allowed to report for work while non-essential workers should remain under lockdown.

"The taskforce directed that only those civil servants who were approved by the Public Service Commission to provide essential service should report for work, with the rest remaining in lockdown," said the minister.

"The taskforce also received a presentation on the distribution of local positive cases across the country which cannot be linked to an identifiable source.

"Once again, while these positive cases are dotted throughout the country, they are mostly concentrated in Bulawayo and Harare."

Due to an increased number of patients who are failing to adhere to the set isolation regulations, the taskforce has threatened to penalise those also flout isolation regulations.

The national taskforce was informed that most Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic and could be isolated at home or in isolation facilities.

Measures are being put in place to penalise those who flout isolation regulations.