Gambia: Legendary Gambian Football Biri Passes Away

Legendary Gambia football Alhagie Njie Biri Biri passed away on Sunday in Dakar, Senegal after losing a battle with a long illness.

Biri Biri was indeed one of the greatest football players The Gambia has ever produced. Biri, the son of Uncle Alhajie Ngooze was born at Perseverance Street Banjul in 1948.

Biri Biri attended the Crab Island Junior Secondary where his talents were first discovered in the Inter-School Soccer competitions when Biri dominated Junior Soccer and brought many honours to his school. Biri Biri was launched into National Soccer as a young player for the then Black Star Football Club, a team he only played for one match and because of his incredible dribbling talents and an acute sense of space and goal making Biri was invited to join the Black Diamonds, the then National Champions.

He played for Diamonds until 1963 when he was virtually bought by the White Phantoms where he stayed until 1964. Biri joined Arrance in 1961, a young team filled with young talents which suited Biri's style of play. One would recall the combination between the late Yusu Samba (Pele) and Biri in Arrance hay days.

After winning a championship for Arrance in 1965 he was again invited to join the famous Augustinians Football Club where he stayed for 5 years. Biri's dynamic leadership of Augustinians attack and midfield enabled this Club to dominate soccer throughout this period.

In 1970, Biri left The Gambia to join Derby County, a first division team in UK. He returned to The Gambia in 1970 and join Wallidan a team he actually showed a lot of love for and attachment. In 1972, Biri went to Denmark to play for B1901, a first division team in that country.

In 1973 he was transferred to that famous Spanish team Sevilla, a team that also has fielded such famous players like Diego Maradona. Alhaji Biri Njie was recently honoured by his team Sevilla as one of the greatest players in the world and on that occasion Diego Maradona himself took the privilege to have his picture taken with the greatest player that has ever played for Sevilla.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After a five year sojourn in Spain Biri went to Belgium to play for Anderlect, a first division team. 1980 Biri returned to Denmark to play for Herfolge. In 1981 Biri returned home to continue his incredible career in soccer. Biri has always assisted National Coaches and Club Teams and have himself led the National Squad on many occasions.

Biri has played for the National Team from 1963 to 1987, the year he retired, a record in the history of soccer in this country. Biri Biri is an inspiration to all Gambians in particular to the young generation of rising stars.

When he was playing Europe, whenever The Gambia was playing an international game, he would pay his on ticket and never got refunded from the state. He was patriotic and contributed a great deal in African football.