Gambia: EU Ambassador - COVID-19 Prevents Thousands of Students From Going to School

20 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin B. Darboe

Mobse — The European Union Ambassador to The Gambia said Covid-19 global pandemic has led to the prevention of thousands of students from going to school in The Gambia.

Attila Lajos said the pandemic has created a health threat and brought severe social economic constraints to humanity. "It is imperative for those in transition grades to finish their school in a safe and conducive environment," he said.

Speaking at the presentation of sanitary equipment and first aid kits to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on Tuesday, Ambassador Lajos said the EU is committed to supporting Gambia's education sector, saying the donation will allow more than 16, 000 students to resume their studies safely and with serenity.

The items were provided to the ministry by the European Union's Tekki Fii Project led by IMVF to reinforce national response to the COVID-19 fight in schools especially grades 9 and 12 who resumed classes.

Basic and Secondary Education Minister, Claudiana A. Cole expressed her ministry's appreciation to the EU for their continued support to Gambia's basic and secondary education sector.

She assured Ambassador Lajos that the donated items will be used for their purpose while expressing her ministry's gratefulness to the EU and its Tekki Fii Project for the support they are rendering to the future leaders of this country.

According to basic education minister, 25 schools within Regions 3, 4, 5, and 6 will benefit from the European Union's Tekki Fii Project support.

The Tekki Fii Project coordinator, Joana Lopes Martins said the support was a request from the MoBSE for the provision of Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment for the reopening of schools.

