Gambia: Govt Announces Mandatory Use of Facemask

20 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Gambia government has announced that wearing face masks is mandatory in the country effective Friday 17 July 2020.

According to the government spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh, part of the new regulations President Adama Barrow signed into law and has been gazette is mandatory wearing of facemasks in The Gambia.

"You can be assured that by next Friday you would start having problems with the police if they see anyone on the streets and is not in a mask, and you have to explain why. It is now a law and has been gazetted and is mandatory in The Gambia," Mr. Sankareh said at a government press conference on Friday.

Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

