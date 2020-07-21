West Africa: Govt Is Still Committed to ECOWAS Single Currency - -- - Says Finance Minister

20 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

The minister for Finance and Economic Affairs has informed lawmakers that the government of The Gambia is still committed to the actualisation of the ECOWAS single currency (Eco).

Mambury Njie maintained that as part of the set macro-economic convergence criteria to assess performance, The Gambia continues to meet three of the four primary convergences - inflation, Central Bank financing of the budget and the gross reserve and one of the two secondary convergences - exchange rate variation since 2017.

He made this disclosure on Wednesday while responding to questions from deputies at the National Assembly.

The Gambia, he said, is missing the budget deficit under the primary convergence criteria and debt to GDP ratio under the secondary convergence criteria.

"Yet this has placed The Gambia amongst the best performing countries towards the regional integration process of the single currency," he said.

Minister Njie indicated that the coming of the Eco would significantly help the country in regional integration process because The Gambia is a country with limited resources.

He also informed deputies that the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) is progressing, and so far a total of $199.57 million has been disbursed towards the implementation of the NDP, representing a 12% disbursement rate of the pledged amount.

He further stated that duty collected on rice imports for 2017 amounted to D192.4 million.

"However, the duty on rice in 2018 was zero rate, and hence there was no payment of duty on rice imports".

Minister Njie stated that the revenue lost to waiving taxes on rice amounted to D305.1 million in 2019.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.