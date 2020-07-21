Gambia: GYP Awards Health Minister for Stand Against Corruption

Global Youth Parliament (GYP) within the 63 member states on Wednesday awarded a merit certificate to the minister of Health Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh for his methodical, integrity and promotion of good governance amid Covid-19.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister expressed delight and stated that the world has been challenged by the virus and is not easy for the health care workers. He added that it has been very challenging, very demanding and needs lot of hard work and less sleep nights and commitment on the part of health care workers.

"I therefore accept this award on behalf of the entire health workers of this country and I dedicate it to all the health workers, security forces and all the people who are contributing to the Covid-19 struggle."

Minister Samateh further indicated that he is touched by seeing young people of this country in the forefront of activities to shape the world and working hard towards achieving the vision to make the world a better place.

He affirmed his support; saying he will stand by the GYP and work with them to make sure that their wishes are accomplished and their visions are seen through.

"One of the most important reasons is because the youth will take over from us and it starts now. So the collective fight and struggle coming together to build our nation, strong democracy, strong system of governance and accountability system should start now. We also should make sure our infrastructures are up to date, our rule of law is paramount, make sure there is equity in the distribution of resources and there is fair treatment for everyone."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Baba Ceesay, the country coordinator GYP Gambia, said GYP realised that Gambia is doing a great job in the fight against Covid-19 under the leadership of Dr. Samateh.

"I'm proud of all the health workers because health is our first priority. Without health, we cannot do anything and therefore we should thank them with smile."

On behalf of GYP, he thanked all the health care workers around the country. He said the award that was signed by the global president, recognised the efforts of the minister for his robust stance against covid-19.

Giving a brief history of GYP, the secretary general, Pa Modou Cham, explained that GYP is among the largest youth ideas transforming organisation.

"As a global youth network, our aims are to motivate young minds into societal work, entrepreneurship, democracy, promote transparency and accountability and sustainable development for better world. Annually, we invite each country's two inspiring young people for the Global Youth Leadership Summit to enhance common understanding of youths in our areas of priority."